Private Trust Co. NA Sells 422 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,346,000 after acquiring an additional 685,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,310,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,121,000 after acquiring an additional 144,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,014,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,734,000 after acquiring an additional 165,563 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after acquiring an additional 826,681 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.62.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

