Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Republic Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $188.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.81 and a 52 week high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

