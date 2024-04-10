REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Insider Stuart A. Rose Sells 4,943 Shares

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) insider Stuart A. Rose sold 4,943 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $289,511.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,487,362 shares in the company, valued at $87,114,792.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $60.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REX. StockNews.com upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of REX American Resources in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of REX American Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in REX American Resources by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Articles

