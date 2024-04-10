Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stake Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

SSD stock opened at $190.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.47. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.28 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,634 shares of company stock worth $927,460 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

