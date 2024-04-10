Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 78.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 10.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 731,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,150.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 21,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $134,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 731,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,150.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 194,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,775. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.49. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 4.77.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

