Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get AES alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in AES by 55.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in AES by 5,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is 209.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AES. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AES

AES Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.