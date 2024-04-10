Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 223.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,511 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 3,557.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,678,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,919 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,366,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 199.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INMD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.60. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

