Sowell Financial Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,115 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after acquiring an additional 142,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in UBS Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after buying an additional 169,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter.

UBS Group stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

