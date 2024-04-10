Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.97. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.24%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

