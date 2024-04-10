Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 549 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,771 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Corning by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Corning by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $874,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays raised their target price on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

