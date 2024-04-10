State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in State Street were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get State Street alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in State Street by 29.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in State Street by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Stock Up 0.3 %

STT opened at $76.64 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on STT

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.