SteelPeak Wealth LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,051 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 21,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.31.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $152.31 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $367.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 37.79%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

