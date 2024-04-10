Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after buying an additional 227,681 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,332,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,582,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 733,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 74,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

UL opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

