Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,448,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GL. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

NYSE:GL opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.13. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

