Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Graco by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

GGG stock opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.68.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

GGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $253,283.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,917.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,528 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

