Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,587,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $103.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average of $83.59.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

