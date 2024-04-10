Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,674 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after buying an additional 56,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

