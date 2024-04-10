Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 275 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Pool by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pool by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Price Performance

POOL opened at $400.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.05 and a 200 day moving average of $371.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $307.77 and a 52-week high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on POOL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.63.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

