Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 382 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Argus began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.73.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON opened at $311.27 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $325.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.53 and a 200-day moving average of $252.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

