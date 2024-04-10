Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 102.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,468 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,605,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.57. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

