Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.29 Million Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.36% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,311,504,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME opened at $97.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $381.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.88. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $79.21 and a 12 month high of $99.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.64.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

