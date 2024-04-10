Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after buying an additional 18,518,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $252,224,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,762,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,581,000 after buying an additional 2,369,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

