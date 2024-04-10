Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.35 Million Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.32 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.