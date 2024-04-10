Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHI opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.21 and a 12 month high of $165.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.86.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

