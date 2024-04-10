Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.63 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,176,000 after acquiring an additional 199,629 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 392,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 259,978 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after acquiring an additional 803,341 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

