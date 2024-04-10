Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $301.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.35. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $306.98.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,792.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total value of $813,378.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

