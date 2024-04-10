Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 85,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,523,000 after acquiring an additional 63,053 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $47.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $48.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

