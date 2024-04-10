Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $1.36 Million in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.20% of VanEck BDC Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,159,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,639,000 after acquiring an additional 155,559 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,171,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,811,000 after acquiring an additional 95,009 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,322,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 501,634 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 545.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 540.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 853,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 720,257 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $692.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.01. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $16.94.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.