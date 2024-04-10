Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $611,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,139,159.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $611,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,139,159.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,496,327 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.35.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $122.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.64 and its 200 day moving average is $84.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $130.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

