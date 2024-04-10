Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 23,160 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 210.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.49. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

