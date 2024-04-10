Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 589 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 531,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 198,069 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,196,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,480,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $137.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.80 and its 200 day moving average is $129.48.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

