Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $95.80 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.39. The firm has a market cap of $203.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

