Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 225 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.14.

NYSE:COF opened at $143.53 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $149.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.62 and a 200-day moving average of $122.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

