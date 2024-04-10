The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,835 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Clorox worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

CLX opened at $144.02 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.61, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.92%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

