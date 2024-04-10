The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.46.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $148.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $260.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

