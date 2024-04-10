Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,765,000 after purchasing an additional 40,254 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth $834,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth $6,909,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

TM stock opened at $246.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.69. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $133.02 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.90.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.72 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura cut Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

