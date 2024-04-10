Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 123.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Twilio by 68.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Twilio by 328.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $106,738.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at $10,529,034.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,291.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $106,738.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,529,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,447. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC downgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Shares of TWLO opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $45.02 and a one year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.87.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

