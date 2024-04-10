UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in UDR by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.35.

UDR Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87.

UDR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.37%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

