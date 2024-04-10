Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,960 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vale were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,752,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,376 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,799,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,752,000 after purchasing an additional 452,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,783,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733,169 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE VALE opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.48%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

