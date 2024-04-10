Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGV. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $117.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $119.69. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

