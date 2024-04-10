Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 84.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,430 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VCSH opened at $76.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2479 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

