Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1,993.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $168.39 on Wednesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $173.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.40 and a 200-day moving average of $149.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

WCN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.69.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

