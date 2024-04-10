Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Western Digital worth $15,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 79.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.82. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

