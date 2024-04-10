Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) SVP Gene M. Zamiska Sells 443 Shares

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.97 and a one year high of $76.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

