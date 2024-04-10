WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $408,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

WoodTrust Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,297,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $853.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $815.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $600.98. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.20 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $911.18.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at $620,560,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,278 shares of company stock worth $72,380,098. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

