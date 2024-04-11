1,095 Shares in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Bought by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,332,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 211.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,446,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $578,000.

XSD opened at $226.10 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $241.72. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.50.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

