156,791 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 156,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR opened at $141.40 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 164.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

