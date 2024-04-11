160,953 Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,287,000.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Trading Down 1.6 %

AeroVironment stock opened at $147.44 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.24 and a 52 week high of $184.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.55.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.