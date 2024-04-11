19,195 Shares in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 154,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 251,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,411,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,126,000 after buying an additional 188,812 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 32,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance
CWI stock opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $28.57.
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile
SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.
