192,587 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 192,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $111.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

